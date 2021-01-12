Twitter suspends 70K accounts sharing QAnon content

Twitter suspends over 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2021, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 08:57 ist
A sticker that references the QAnon slogan is seen on a truck that participated in a caravan convoy in Adairsville. Credit: Reuters.

Twitter Inc said it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content after last week's violence in Washington when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

"Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon", Twitter said in a blog late on Monday.

"These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service", the company said.

QAnon backers have pushed conspiracies on social media that include the baseless claim that Trump secretly is fighting a cabal of child-sex predators, among them prominent Democrats, figures in Hollywood and "deep state" allies.

Twitter had said on Friday it would permanently suspend accounts pushing QAnon content, banning prominent right-wing boosters of its conspiracy theories.

The storming of the Capitol building last week by Trump supporters delayed the certification of Biden's election victory.

Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president's supporters who overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
QAnon
Donald Trump
Twitter

What's Brewing

Seperated from mothers, 4 Assam leopards unable to hunt

Seperated from mothers, 4 Assam leopards unable to hunt

Covid-19 fears may clip wings of Aero India this year

Covid-19 fears may clip wings of Aero India this year

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

WHO rules out Covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

The scary power of the companies that shut Trump up

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

Best of three: WhatsApp vs Telegram vs Signal

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

DH Toon | Farmers stir: 'Part of problem or solution?'

 