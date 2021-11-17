Two blasts hit Afghanistan capital Kabul, say officials

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Nov 17 2021, 18:26 ist
Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding at least six others, including three women, Taliban officials and local residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six others, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.

A second explosion was also reported in the Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

