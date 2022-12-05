2 children hurt in knife attack near school in Germany

Two children injured in knife attack near school in Germany

The attack took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of around 5,000 people west of Munich

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Dec 05 2022, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2022, 18:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two girls were injured when they were attacked on their way to elementary school by a man wielding a knife in southwestern Germany, a police spokesperson said, confirming a report by German daily Bild.

The spokesperson said he could not provide further details on the attack, which took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of around 5,000 people west of Munich.

Bild reported earlier that the attacker, whom it did not identify, had been arrested by police. It said the severely injured girls had been taken to hospital.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Germany

What's Brewing

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

India fined 80% of fee for slow over-rate in first ODI

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Man goes to vote in MCD poll, told he is 'dead': Report

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, music, art shows

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

Ayushmann's 'Doctor G' set for OTT debut on Netflix

 