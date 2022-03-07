Two civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Syria

Two civilians killed in Israeli strikes near Syria capital

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country

AFP
AFP, Damascus,
  • Mar 07 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 12:48 ist
A flag of Islamic State militants is pictured above a destroyed house near the Clock Square in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. Picture taken October 18, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Erik De Castro/File Photo

Israeli missile strikes killed at least two civilians before dawn on Monday near the Syrian capital Damascus, state media reported.

Israel carried out the strikes at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), hitting positions south of the capital, Syria's official SANA news agency said, citing a military source.

"Our air defence systems intercepted the missiles, downing most of them," SANA added.

"Two civilians were killed and some material damage was incurred," it said, without elaborating.

Also read: Eleven killed as fire rips through Syrian shopping mall

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit "a weapons and ammunition depot operated by Iran-backed militias near the Damascus international airport."

The war monitor, which relies on an extensive network of sources inside Syria, said it could not confirm civilian fatalities.

According to the Observatory, Israel has carried out raids in Syria at least seven times since the start of the year.

Last month, Israeli raids near the capital killed two Syrian soldiers and four Iran-backed militia fighters, the Observatory says.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of the Shiite militant movement Hezbollah.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes in Syria, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011.

The Israeli military has defended the strikes as a necessary measure to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.

The conflict in Syria started with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists. It has killed nearly 500,000 people.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Syria
World news
Israel

What's Brewing

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

In Pics: Russian attack turn Irpin buildings to rubble

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Pollution worsens skin and hair issues

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 