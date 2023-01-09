2 dead after small plane crashes in Russia's far north

Two dead after small plane crashes in Russia's far north

The An-2 plane was carrying two crew members and 10 passengers when it crashed

  • Jan 09 2023, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 21:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people have died after a small aircraft crash-landed in northern Russia in freezing weather, the emergencies ministry said on Monday.

The An-2 plane was carrying two crew members and 10 passengers when it crashed about 10 kilometres (6 miles) from the village of Karataika, in the Nenets autonomous region, the ministry said.

"According to a passenger on the phone, two people died. A ground team is travelling to the site on snowmobiles and by helicopter," it added. 

