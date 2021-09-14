Two dead as private plane falls near Greek island

Two dead as private plane falls near Greek island

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Sep 14 2021, 04:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 04:18 ist
State TV ERT said a man and a woman were on board the Cessna aircraft. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Two people died Monday when the private plane they were travelling in fell in the sea near the island of Samos, a Greek navy source told AFP.

State TV ERT said a man and a woman were on board the Cessna aircraft.

Local media said the single-engine plane had been flying from Israel to Samos, and that there was an explosion shortly before landing at the island's airport.

The bodies were taken to the Samos port town of Pythagoreio, the reports added.

The Israeli rescue organisation Zaka said in a statement: "A light aircraft was reported to have taken off from Israel to Samos in Greece and crashed."

The two passengers were "apparently Israelis", it added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Greece
World news

What's Brewing

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

How can we help kids amid Covid-19 third wave threat?

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

No bull! Climate researchers 'potty train' peeing cows

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Ola Futurefactory to be run entirely by women

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Afghan mutts find new home after US evacuation

Space tourism: What's on offer

Space tourism: What's on offer

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 