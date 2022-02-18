Two dead as Storm Eunice hits Netherlands

Two people were killed by falling trees as Storm Eunice hit the Netherlands with powerful winds on Friday, Dutch emergency services said.

The Netherlands issued its highest "code red" warning as the storm battered the coast with gusts of up to 141 kilometres per hour (88 miles per hour), according to public broadcaster NOS.

One person was trapped under a fallen tree in the capital Amsterdam and died despite being rushed to hospital, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

A second person was killed when a tree toppled onto their car in Diemen on the outskirts of Amsterdam, they added.

Damage from the storm included part of the roof being ripped off the stadium in The Hague for the Eredivisie football team ADO Den Haag, local media reported.

All trains and public transport were cancelled, many schools closed, and drivers warned to stay off the roads.

Dutch carrier KLM cancelled more than 200 flights from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

Storm Eunice was also causing havoc in Britain and in Ireland where a man was killed by a falling tree.

