Two dead, four injured in Paris shooting; shooter arrested

Two dead, four injured in Paris shooting; shooter held

The shooter, in his 60s, has been arrested

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 23 2022, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 17:33 ist
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, police and prosecutors said, adding that the shooter, in his 60s, had been arrested.

The motives of the gunman remain unclear, with two of the four injured left in a serious condition, the French officials said.

More to follow...

