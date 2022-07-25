Two dead, seven hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and seven were injured on Sunday afternoon at a car club show that brought several hundred people to a public park in Los Angeles before one or more people opened fire, authorities said.

Four men and three women were hospitalised, at least three with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Two later died, authorities said. The seven victims ranged in age from 23 to 54.

The episode occurred about 3:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said on Twitter. There had been no arrests by Sunday evening, local authorities said.

The shooting occurred around Peck Park, which is in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. After the shooting, police temporarily shut down the park, forbidding people from leaving if they might have seen anything.

Los Angeles, like many major cities and other places in the United States, has been straining from violence. Homicides hit a 15-year high last year and through May were occurring at an even faster rate this year, according to an analysis of police data by the Los Angeles Times.