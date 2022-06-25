Two dead, several wounded in Norway nightclub shooting

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said

AFP
AFP, Oslo,
  • Jun 25 2022, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 07:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two people were killed and several others seriously wounded in a shooting in central Oslo, Norwegian police said Saturday.

A suspect had been arrested, police said on Twitter after reporting a shooting at a nightclub.

The incident occurred near the London Pub gay club in the centre of the Norwegian capital, according to media reports.

"Two people are confirmed dead after the shooting. There are several serious injuries," police said.

"In all, 10 people are receiving treatment from health personnel. Three people are seriously injured," Tore Barstad, head of police operations, was quoted as saying by NRK radio.

Oslo University Hospital had received six injured people, whose condition was unknown, a hospital spokeswoman told TV2.

NRK reported there were three crime scenes but it was not clear if they were three different locations.

