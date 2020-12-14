Two Indian nationals kidnapped in Nigeria: police

Two Indian nationals kidnapped in Nigeria: police

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, especially in the pharmaceutical sector

AFP
AFP, Lagos,
  • Dec 14 2020, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 00:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Police in southwest Nigeria on Sunday warned foreign nationals to be vigilant days after gunmen kidnapped two Indian workers in the region.

Gunmen seized the two men on Wednesday as they drove out of a pharmaceutical firm in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state. They out the rear tyres of their vehicle to force it to stop.

State police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement the force was making a "concerted effort" to find and rescue them, but did not say if the kidnappers had made contact with the families.

"All expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period," he said.

Security agencies should be alerted about "any suspicious movement around their facilities", he added.

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Kidnapping for ransom targeting foreigners and prominent Nigerians is common in Africa's most populous nation.

The victims are usually released unhurt after ransom payments, but the police rarely confirm any money was paid.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nigeria
India
Kidnap

What's Brewing

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

What's cooking: The small luxury of chocolate truffles

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

NY has a cameo in ‘The Crown', here's what happened

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

'Drastic rise in obesity in kids under 5 in 20 states'

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

 