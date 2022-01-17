Two Indians killed in drone attack in UAE; Houthi rebels claim responsibility

Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed and six others injured on Monday after a fire caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, triggered an explosion that hit three petroleum tankers in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, police said.

Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to the state-run Emirates News Agency (WAM).

It said that the fire that broke out in the Musaffah ICAD 3 area near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) resulted in the explosion of three petroleum tankers.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fires are small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, that fell in the two areas,” it said, adding that the fire has been brought under control.

Abu Dhabi police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani.

Another six persons sustained mild and moderate injuries, police said, without disclosing their identity.

The Indian Embassy in UAE said that the mission is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details.

"UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details,” the Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted.

UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details. — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 17, 2022

Authorities have launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it, police said.

"However, there are no significant damages resulting from the two accidents," Wam reported.

The UAE didn’t immediately blame anyone for the attack. However, Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed that they targeted the United Arab Emirates, without giving details.

Yemen's Houthi group has taken responsibility for several attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in the past. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen fighting Houthi rebels.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: