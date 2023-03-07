Two Italian military planes collide, both pilots killed

Two Italian military planes collide, both pilots killed

The two pilots were on board U-208 training aircraft and were participating in a training mission

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Mar 07 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 19:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two Italian Air Force planes collided in mid-air on Tuesday, killing both pilots during training exercises northwest of Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sai

The two pilots were on board U-208 training aircraft and were participating in a training mission, according to an Air Force press release.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

"We are devastated to hear about the deaths of two Air Force pilots during a training accident near Guidonia," Meloni said.

The prime minister sent her condolences to the families of the pilots and to members of the Air Force.

The U-208 is a lightweight, single-engine aircraft that can carry up to four passengers, plus the pilot, and has a top speed of 285 km (177 mph).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Italy
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Swiggy removes 'Hinduphobic' ad for Holi after backlash

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Oscars are fine but where's gender parity in Hollywood?

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Nearly everyone globally exposed to tiny air pollutants

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Five women sue Texas over state’s abortion ban

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

Japan's rocket self-destructs after engine failure

 