Two killed in shooting near US consulate in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

Two killed in shooting near US consulate in Jeddah

Reuters, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
  • Jun 29 2023, 08:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 08:52 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed when an armed man exchanged fire with Saudi Arabian security authorities near the US consulate building in Jeddah, leading to the deaths of the gunman and a security guard, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

No Americans were harmed in the incident, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death," a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.

Also read | Saudi crown prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah

A Nepalese worker in the consulate's private security guards was injured and subsequently died, state news agency SPA reported.

Investigations are underway into the shootings.

"The US Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident," the State Department spokesperson said. 

World news
Saudi Arabia
United States

