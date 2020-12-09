Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq

Two oil wells bombed in oilfield in northern Iraq's Kirkuk

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield

Reuters
Reuters, Kikuk,
  • Dec 09 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 15:46 ist
Smoke rises from oil wells inside the Khabbaz oilfield after bombs attack on the outskirts of Kirkuk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two oil wells were bombed inside a small oilfield on Wednesday but production was not affected, oil officials and security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the bombings at Khabbaz oilfield, 20 km (12 miles) southwest of Kirkuk, the sources said. Technical teams managed to isolate the two burning oil wells and there was no impact on output, two sources from the state-run North Oil Company (NOC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The field produces about 25,000 barrels per day, oil officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Iraq
Oilfield
Bombing

What's Brewing

Face shield sans mask futile against Covid-19: Study

Face shield sans mask futile against Covid-19: Study

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH Radio | The Lead: ICMR's handling of Covid-19

DH Toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

DH Toon | Oppn parties back farmers' Bharat Bandh call

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

Hampi: Where heritage meets nature

 