Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border

At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" around Israel's southern border with Egypt on Saturday, said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

"This morning a security incident occurred in the Paran regional division area, in which there were two casualties," Hagari said, adding that the military was investigating the incident.

Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.