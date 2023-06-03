2 hurt in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border

Two wounded in 'security incident' along Israel-Egypt border

Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jun 03 2023, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 15:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" around Israel's southern border with Egypt on Saturday, said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Also Read | Israeli strikes on Damascus overnight

"This morning a security incident occurred in the Paran regional division area, in which there were two casualties," Hagari said, adding that the military was investigating the incident.

Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Egypt
Israel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Duo sells Rs 20 tea from Rs 70 lakh Audi in Mumbai

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

Tongue's family friend wins 14-yr-old bet on cricketer

 