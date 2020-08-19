Typhoon Higos hits China, weakens to tropical storm

Typhoon Higos hits China, weakens to tropical storm

More than 65,000 people were evacuated, schools were closed and many fishing boats returned to port along the affected coast, according to Chinese media reports. Credit: AFP Photo

Typhoon Higos made landfall on China's southern coast on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain as it weakened to a tropical storm.

The typhoon came ashore at Zhuhai, a city in Guangdong province, with maximum sustained winds of 126 kilometers per hour (78 miles per hour), China's National Meteorological Center said.

The winds had fallen to 108 kph (67 mph) three hours later as it moved west toward the neighbouring Guangxi region. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

There were power outages in the city of Meizhou in northeastern Guangdong province on Tuesday night after trees fell into power lines, the electric company said.

More than 65,000 people were evacuated, schools were closed and many fishing boats returned to port along the affected coast, according to Chinese media reports.

The typhoon knocked over trees in Hong Kong, but the city escaped major damage. 

