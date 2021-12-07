UAE announces move to Saturday-Sunday weekend

The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Dec 07 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The United Arab Emirates will transition to a four and half-day working week starting next year, with the full weekend falling on Saturday and Sunday, state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend. WAM said as of Jan. 1, 2022 federal government departments would move to the new weekend that starts on Friday afternoon.

The UAE, the region's commercial, trade and tourism hub, has in the past year taken measures to make its economy more attractive to foreign investment and talent at a time of growing economic rivalry with neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

UAE
World news

