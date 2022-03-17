UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran, rescue underway for crew

UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran, rescue underway for 30 crew

Iran's weather service had put out a red alert on Wednesday for high winds and heavy seas in the waters off Asalouyeh

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 17 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation for its 30 crew in poor weather, Iranian state media reported Thursday.

"An Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Asalouyeh and a search operation has been launched to rescue its 30 crew members," a local maritime protection official told the state IRNA news agency.

"Because of the unfavourable weather and high winds" the vessel sank before three rescue vessels could reach its location, the official said.

The official said the crew were in the water but wearing life jackets.

Iran's weather service had put out a red alert on Wednesday for high winds and heavy seas in the waters off Asalouyeh.

The official did not give further details of the stricken vessel.

As well as a port, the town of Asalouyeh is a major petrochemicals centre on the Gulf coast southeast of the city of Bushehr.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

UAE
cargo ship
Iran
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama

Reminiscing those hostel days

Reminiscing those hostel days

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about

World far short of climate goals, states new study

World far short of climate goals, states new study

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

 