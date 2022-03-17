UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran, rescue underway for 30 crew

An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation for its 30 crew in poor weather, Iranian state media reported Thursday.
"An Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Asalouyeh and a search operation has been launched to rescue its 30 crew members," a local maritime protection official told the state IRNA news agency.
"Because of the unfavourable weather and high winds" the vessel sank before three rescue vessels could reach its location, the official said.
The official said the crew were in the water but wearing life jackets.
Iran's weather service had put out a red alert on Wednesday for high winds and heavy seas in the waters off Asalouyeh.
The official did not give further details of the stricken vessel.
As well as a port, the town of Asalouyeh is a major petrochemicals centre on the Gulf coast southeast of the city of Bushehr.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days
You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account
DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe