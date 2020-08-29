UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid US-brokered deal

AP
AP, Dubai,
  • Aug 29 2020, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 15:22 ist
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (C) meeting with family members at his residence in the French resort town of Evian. Credit: AFP Photo

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued Saturday a decree formally ending the country's boycott of Israel amid a US-brokered deal to normalise relations between the two countries.

The state-run WAM news agency said the move was made on the orders of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the Emirates' leader.

WAM said the new decree allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. It also allows for the purchase and trade of Israeli goods.

“The decree of the new law comes within the UAE's efforts to expand diplomatic and commercial cooperation with Israel,” WAM said. It lays out “a roadmap toward launching joint cooperation, leading to bilateral relations by stimulating economic growth and promoting technological innovation.”

On Monday, the first direct commercial flight by Israel's flagship carrier El Al is expected in Abu Dhabi, carrying US and Israeli officials including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. 

UAE
Israel
United States

