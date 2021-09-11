UAE operating aid air bridge to Kabul: Airport manager

The United Arab Emirates has set up an air bridge to deliver tons of aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, a Kabul airport operations manager told AFP on Saturday.
The wealthy UAE, a close US ally, is one of a number of Gulf states that have been key staging posts for evacuation flights for foreigners and Afghans, alongside Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
"From the 3rd of September, (...) the UAE government has activated an air bridge corridor for humanitarian aid," said Ibrahim Moarafi.
Moarafi is general manager and regional director of GAAC, a UAE-based company that has provided ground and security handling services at Kabul airport since November 2020.
"From that day and until now, we have received and handled 11 flights almost on a daily basis, and we have handled 255 tonnes of medical aid and food items," he said.
On Saturday, two UAE aircraft unloaded dozens of aid packages containing roast minced veal, powdered milk, cooking oil and medical supplies, an AFP correspondent said.
Also read: Veiled protest: Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
More than two thirds of the 120,000 Afghans and foreigners who fled Afghanistan on evacuation flights landed in the UAE and Qatar before going on to their final destinations.
Qatar hosts the largest US air force base in the region and has been the main intermediary between the Taliban and the international community.
Numerous countries, including the United States, have relocated their embassies from Kabul to Doha since the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital on August 15.
The UAE was one of only three countries to recognise Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001. It currently hosts ousted president Ashraf Ghani who fled Kabul as the Taliban entered the city.
Also read: India's role as regional ally can have positive impact in Afghanistan: US official
While Kabul airport has yet to receive its first international flight since the Taliban takeover, technicians at the vital facility have been racing round the clock to bring it back to life.
Moarafi said efforts to make the airport fully functioning again are under way. "We have activated and resumed our operations," he told AFP.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais