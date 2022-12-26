UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passes away at 45

UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar passes away at 45

Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Dec 26 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 13:41 ist
Former fighter Stephan Bonnar. Credit: www.ufc.com

Former fighter Stephan Bonnar, who played a significant role in the UFC's growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts, has died, UFC announced. He was 45.

Bonnar, who was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame in 2013, died Thursday from “presumed heart complications while at work,” according to a statement from UFC on Saturday. No further details were released.

Bonnar, who originally was from Indiana, hadn't fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion.

He was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC's long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition's finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.

Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.

“Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon,” UFC president Dana White said in the statement. “His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UFC
Sports News
World news

What's Brewing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

In Buffalo, even the rescuers needed rescuing

Science Twitter needs a new home

Science Twitter needs a new home

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

Rising Covid cases likely to keep markets volatile

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

A small step for biker boy, a giant leap for a family

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Need to reskill engineers for electric mobility

Rise in rural distress

Rise in rural distress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' and India's progress

 