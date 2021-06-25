Boris Johnson to host Angela Merkel on July 2

UK Boris Johnson to host Angela Merkel on July 2

A spokesperson said a range of issues would be discussed at the meeting

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 25 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 16:25 ist
Johnson (R) greets Merkel at the G7 summit. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday.

"This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson said. 

