UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns after bullying probe

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:42 ist
British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Deputy Prime Minister and justice minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints of bullying.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.

"I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word," Raab said.

However, he added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people."

Raab's resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
World news
UK
Dominic Raab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

 