'UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period'

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period: OBR

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 14 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 18:04 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Britain's economy could shrink by 35% in the April-June period because of the government's coronavirus shutdown but then bounce back quickly, the country's independent budget forecasters said on Tuesday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The Office for Budget Responsibility said in a projection that Britain's budget deficit could hit 273 billion pounds ($342.23 billion) in the 2020/21 financial year, five times the OBR's previous estimate and equivalent to 14% of gross domestic product.

The projection was based on the assumption that the shutdown lasts for three months followed by another three-month period during which restrictions are gradually lifted, the OBR said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Economy
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 