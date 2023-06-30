UK environment minister quits with stinging criticism of PM Rishi Sunak

British international environment minister Zac Goldsmith on Friday resigned from government, criticising Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as "uninterested" in the environmental brief.

"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested," said Goldsmith, who sits in parliament's upper chamber and held the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.

It has been a privilege to have been able to make a difference to a cause I have been committed to for as long as I remember. But this govt’s apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we face makes continuing in my role untenable. Reluctantly I am therefore stepping down pic.twitter.com/KDJKN3i6ER — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

Also Read | Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

His resignation letter posted on Twitter said Britain had: "visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature."

That echoes a report published earlier this week by the government's climate advisers who said Britain had

lost its position

as a global leader on climate action and was not doing enough to meet its mid-century net zero target.