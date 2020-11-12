Covid-19: UK extends tax break for manufacturers

UK extends tax break for manufacturers to cushion Covid-19 hit

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Nov 12 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 15:53 ist
Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters/file photo.

Britain's finance ministry said it would extend a tax break to stimulate investment in manufacturing by a year in an attempt to help companies weather the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temporary 1 million pound ($1.3 million) allowance for tax relief would be extended until Jan. 1 2022 for businesses such as manufacturers which make capital investments in plant and machinery assets, the Treasury said.

Figures published earlier on Thursday showed output in manufacturing remained 8.1% below where it was at the end of last year.

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tax

