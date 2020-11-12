UK extends tax break for manufacturers to cushion Covid-19 hit

Britain's finance ministry said it would extend a tax break to stimulate investment in manufacturing by a year in an attempt to help companies weather the Covid-19 pandemic.
The temporary 1 million pound ($1.3 million) allowance for tax relief would be extended until Jan. 1 2022 for businesses such as manufacturers which make capital investments in plant and machinery assets, the Treasury said.
Figures published earlier on Thursday showed output in manufacturing remained 8.1% below where it was at the end of last year.
