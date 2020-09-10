Assange extradition hearing postponed over Covid-19

UK extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Julian Assange postponed over Covid-19 concerns

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks. Credit: AP/PTI file photo

The London extradition hearing for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was postponed on Thursday because of concern that one of the lawyers involved might have been exposed to Covid-19.

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States where he is wanted for conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser adjourned the case until Monday after being told one of the lawyers representing the United States had been exposed to the virus. The lawyer was being tested on Thursday with the result due on Friday, she said.

