Sunak says jobs data shows furlough scheme is working

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says jobs data shows furlough scheme is working

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 16 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 19:07 ist
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Credit: AFP Photo

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said official labour market data published earlier on Thursday showed that the government's huge jobs subsidy programme was working.

"What the figures today show is that the furlough scheme has been effective at protecting millions of people from unemployment," Sunak told broadcasters.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the number of employees on companies' payrolls plunged by 649,000 between March and June, but the largest falls were at the start of the pandemic and the pace of job losses slowed in June.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rishi Sunak
Britain
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Who can make Donald Trump miserable this fall?

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Here's how the cyber attack on Twitter unfolded

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

Covid-19 & controversy: Trump faces political turmoil

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

DH Podcast | The Lead: State of Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

Here's why foetuses rarely get Covid-19

 