UK in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

UK government in talks with rebels over Brexit treaty breach bill

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 16 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 15:31 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has had talks with rebels in his party over the Internal Market Bill, which the European Union says could sink Brexit talks by breaching the divorce treaty.

Asked if he had been involved in negotiations with Bob Neill, a Conservative lawmaker, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "There are lots of discussions going on with all MPs from all parts of the debate, not just Bob Neill."

"We want to get this bill through, we want to make sure that we are ready for any disagreements or disputes that might arise if we don't get the agreement in the joint committee," he said. "For me, I just want Brexit sorted." 

