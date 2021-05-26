'UK health minister should've been fired for lying'

UK health minister should have been fired for lying: PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said this today

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 26 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 15:56 ist
Britain's health minister Matt Hancock. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on Covid-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.

"I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee. 

UK
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Boris Johnson

