UK health minister should have been fired for lying: PM Johnson's ex-adviser

Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on Covid-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.
"I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.
