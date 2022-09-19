UK Live: King Charles III reflects on the queen's 'lifelong service' ahead of funeral

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will on Monday bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry. At 6.30 am (0530 GMT), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall. Stay tuned for more updates.
President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III
Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in London on Monday.
King Charles III reflects on the queen's 'lifelong service' ahead of funeral
Britain’s King Charles III reflected upon his late mother’s “lifelong service” in a thank you message ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning.
A timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne.
The Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
The Buckingham Palace late on Sunday published the Order of Service for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held at Westminster Abbey in London.
New photo of Queen Elizabeth II released ahead of state funeral
Full list of world leaders expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place in London on Monday and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
The following are some of the expected attendees, and the countries that were not invited:
ROYAL ATTENDEES
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Juan Carlos, former king of Spain, his wife Queen Sofia
- King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
- King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
- Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah
- Jordan's King Abdullah
- Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud
- Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah
- King of Lesotho, Letsie III
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri
- Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang
- Prince of Monaco, Albert II
- Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan
- Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said
- Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
- President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
- King of Tonga, Tupou VI
NATIONAL LEADERS
Americas
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
- Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Sandra Mason, President of Barbados
- Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
- Floyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize
- Susan Dougan, Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines
Europe and Middle East
- Emmanuel Macron, President of France
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
- Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland
- Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal
- Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
- Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of Greece
- George Vella, President of Malta
- Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister
- Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of European Commission
- Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO
- Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt
- Isaac Herzog, President of Israel
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister
Africa
- Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
- Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria
- Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
- William Ruto, President of Kenya
- Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda
- Ali Bongo, President of Gabon
- General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military leader
- Christophe Mboso N'kodia, National Assembly president, Democratic Republic of Congo
- Macky Sall, President of Senegal
Asia/Pacific
- Droupadi Murmu, President of India
- Wang Qishan, Vice President of China
- Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka
- Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
- Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
- Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea
- Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
- Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji
- James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea
- Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu
COUNTRIES NOT INVITED
- Britain has invited heads of state or a representative at an ambassadorial level from any country with which it has full diplomatic relations.
Countries that have not been invited include Syria and Venezuela because London does not have normal diplomatic relations with those states. Britain has also not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus or Myanmar after it imposed economic sanctions on those countries.
Biden pays tribute to 'decent, honourable' Queen Elizabeth II ahead of state funeral
With a framed photograph of Queen Elizabeth II perched to his right, President Joe Biden on Sunday paid homage to a monarch he had twice declined to bow to on the advice of his mother, but one he had also admired.
“She was the same in person as her image: decent, honourable and all about service,” Biden said one day before the queen’s funeral, after writing a message in the official book of condolences at Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London and attending a viewing of her coffin at Westminster Hall. “It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole.”
During the queen’s funeral Monday, Biden will be one of dozens of world leaders who will turn the spotlight on a queen who ruled for 70 years — nearly as long as the president, 79, has lived.
President Murmu pays homage to queen ahead of state funeral
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
