UK medicine regulator examining adverse reaction to Pfizer vaccine

The matter has taken priority and is under investigation

  Dec 09 2020, 20:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's medical regulator said on Wednesday it was urgently examining reports of two serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine among people who have a history of allergies.

"We are fully investigating the two reports that have been reported to us as a matter of priority. Once all the information has been reviewed we will communicate updated advice," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.

"In line with existing advice we advise anyone with a history of a significant allergic reaction (who is) due to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine to speak to your healthcare professional who is administering the vaccine."

