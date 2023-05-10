Sam Beckett UK's new Chief Economic Adviser to Treasury

UK names Sam Beckett as new Chief Economic Adviser to Treasury

Beckett joins the Treasury from a senior role at the Office for National Statistics and UK Statistics Authority

  • May 10 2023, 17:34 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 17:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Britain has appointed Sam Beckett as the new Chief Economic Adviser to the Treasury, the government's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

"(Beckett's) economic expertise and leadership in a range of government departments will be indispensable," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said in the statement.

Beckett joins the Treasury from a senior role at the Office for National Statistics and UK Statistics Authority.

