UK official networks, PMO infiltrated using Pegasus, says research centre report

Operators in India, Cyprus, UAE and Jordan used the Pegasus spyware to hack the official networks of senior government officials in the United Kingdom, including those with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, according to a report by a Canadian research centre.

The breaches are believed to have taken place in 2020 and 2021. The report, published by Citizen Labs, said that there were several instances of infiltration detected. "These included the Prime Minister’s Office (10 Downing Street) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) … the suspected infections relating to the FCO were associated with Pegasus operators that we link to the UAE, India, Cyprus, and Jordan. The suspected infection at the UK Prime Minister’s Office was associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE," the report said.

Also Read: 'Pegasus was offered at Rs 25 cr, we refused it', claims Mamata

The report likened the infiltrations to the US State Department efforts in Uganda in 2021. "... the suspected FCO infections we observed could have related to FCO devices located abroad and using foreign SIM cards, similar to the hacking of foreign phone numbers used by US State Department employees in Uganda in 2021," the report said.

The Canada-based Citizen Labs was the first to report the Pegasus software attacks in 2018, which garnered widespread attention in India due to allegations of the government using it to monitor rival politicians, senior bureaucrats and journalists.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: