UK Opposition criticises PM Boris Johnson's visit to bulldozer factory India

UK Oppn slams Johnson's India bulldozer factory visit

PTI
  • Apr 29 2022, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 20:19 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP file photo

The Opposition parties in the UK have questioned in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to visit a British-owned bulldozer factory in Gujarat during his visit to India last week.

A number of Labour Party MPs, including Indian-origin Nadia Whittome, questioned Johnson’s visit to the JCB factory in Halol despite the use of some of the company’s equipment in the controversial demolition of properties in north-west Delhi in the wake of recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri.

The factory visit had created a stir across social media, pointing to the use of JCB equipment in the Municipal Coropration of Delhi's “anti-encroachment” drive in Delhi, an issue referred to the courts.

During an “Urgent Question” tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday by the Scottish National Party (SNP) member of Parliament, Ian Blackford, the Opposition raised cries of “where is he?” after a junior minister was left to answer questions on the topic of “Prime Minister’s Visit to India”.

Vicky Ford, the Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), was deputed on behalf of the government and said the visit would “supercharge” the UK-India trading relationship and that the issue of human rights is regarded as equally important.

“We do not pursue trade at the exclusion of human rights,” said Ford.

“We regard both as an important part of a deep, mature and wide-ranging relationship with our partners. The partnership with India is very important for both our countries,” she said.

"If we have concerns, we raise them directly with the Government of India. Our network of deputy high commissions will continue to follow the reports closely, while also recognising that it is a matter for India,” Ford said.

