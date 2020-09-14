UK opposition says PM trashing country's reputation

UK opposition says PM Boris Johnson is trashing country's reputation

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 14 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 22:32 ist
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listening as Britain's main opposition Labour Party Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Ed Miliband (unseen) speaks in the debate into the Government's proposed Internal Markets Bill. Credit: AFP/PRU

The British opposition on Monday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of trashing the country's reputation by putting forward a legislative bill that would breach the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union this year.

"I never thought respecting international law would in my lifetime be a matter of disagreement (in parliament)," said Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour Party's policy chief on business. "I could never have imagined him coming along and saying 'we are going to legislate to break international law on an agreement we signed less than a year ago'."

Miliband said Johnson had united his five living predecessors as British prime minister, both Labour and Conservative, in opposition to his law-breaking bill.

"He is trashing the reputation of this country and he is trashing the reputation of his office," said Miliband.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
Brexit
Britain
European Union
Opposition

What's Brewing

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Covid-19 hits maternity care in rural India

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Afghan-Taliban talks: Not easy giving peace a chance

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Potential sign of alien life detected on Venus

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

Google brings TikTok alternative YouTube Shorts

 