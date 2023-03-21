UK parliamentary board publishes 'partygate' evidence

UK parliamentary committee publishes Boris Johnson's 'partygate' evidence

Parliament's Committee of Privileges said last week the former leader would also provide oral evidence

Reuters
Reuters, London ,
  • Mar 21 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 18:24 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

A British parliamentary committee on Tuesday published evidence submitted by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson defending himself in an inquiry into whether he intentionally misled lawmakers about illegal parties held during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Parliament's Committee of Privileges, which has been looking into statements Johnson made to parliament in December 2021, said last week the former leader would also provide oral evidence to the committee in a televised session on March 22.

In the 52-page evidence document, Johnson said he accepted the House of Commons had been misled by his statements that Covid-19 rules were been completely followed at his 10 Downing Street office and residence.

"But when the statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time. I did not intentionally or recklessly mislead the House ... I would never have dreamed of doing so," he said.

He also accused the committee of going "significantly beyond its terms of reference" in its investigation.

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
World news

