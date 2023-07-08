UK part of a convention that discourages use of cluster munitions: Rishi Sunak

UK discourages use of cluster munitions: Rishi Sunak

Cluster bombs are banned by more than 100 countries.

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 08 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 20:40 ist
UK PM Rishi Sunak: Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain is signatory to a convention which prohibits the production or use of cluster munitions and discourages their use, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday after the United States said it was planning to supply Ukraine with them.

"We will continue to do our part to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," Sunak told reporters.

