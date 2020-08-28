UK PM to launch drive to get people back to office

UK PM Boris Johnson to launch drive to get Britain back to the office

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 28 2020, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 08:32 ist
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace. Credits: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a public campaign next week to get Britain back to the workplace, as ministers warn working from home will make people more "vulnerable" to being sacked, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The campaign will extol the virtues of returning to the office and provide reassurance that it is a safe place, while a new online tool will help people avoid the most crowded trains and buses, the report said.

"There will be three main messages: Showing people the workplace is a safe place to return to, highlighting the social benefits and the emotional case for going back to the office, and encouraging people to plan how they are going to go back so they feel confident about doing so," the report added quoting a government source.

