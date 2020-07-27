UK PM Boris Johnson urges Britain to get fit, uses own struggles with weight as example

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britain to lose "a little bit of weight" on Monday, using his own struggle with his weight before he contracted the novel coronavirus to encourage people to take more exercise.

His government unveiled a "Better Health" campaign on Monday, saying it would tackle the "obesity time bomb" by banning advertising of junk food before 9.00 pm, ending "buy one get one free" deals and putting calories on menus.

"I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages and like many people I struggle with my weight, I go up and down. But since I recovered from coronavirus I have been steadily building up my fitness," he said in a video clip on Twitter.



Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier. If we all do our bit, we can reduce our health risks and protect ourselves against coronavirus – as well as taking pressure off the NHS. Our Better Health Strategy https://t.co/WdazXhuhRN pic.twitter.com/KZhW8p17FJ — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) July 27, 2020

"I'm at least a stone down, I'm more than a stone down but when I went into ICU (intensive care) when I was really ill, I was way over weight ... and, you know, I was too fat," he said, adding that he hoped the new campaign was not "excessively bossy or nannying".