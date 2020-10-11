UK PM will outline rules on travel in England on Oct 12

UK PM Boris Johnson will outline rules on travel in England on October 12, says minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 11 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 15:37 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline rules on travel between different parts of England on Monday, his housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday, repeating that there would be no national lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Asked whether the new measures due on Monday would include rules on travel between parts of England, Jenrick told Times Radio: "The rules and guidelines the Prime Minister will set out tomorrow will explain how we will treat travel between different places... but we've always been clear that essential travel for work, for education, for important life events needs to be preserved whenever we can do."

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

On a short national lockdown, he said: "We have got absolutely no plan to do that."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

No solution in sight to tackle stubble burning

HBD Big B! Top Amitabh Bachchan films to look foward to

HBD Big B! Top Amitabh Bachchan films to look foward to

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

A window into the White House

A window into the White House

 