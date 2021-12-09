UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl

UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl

The baby is the couple's second child together

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 09 2021, 18:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 18:18 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs with his wife Carrie Johnson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support," she said in a statement.

The baby is the couple's second child together, after their son Wilfred was born in April 2020. They were married in May this year.

The prime minister has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UK
World news
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 