UK PM Johnson arrives in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid heightened tensions with Russia.
"As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it," Johnson said on Twitter ahead of landing.
Travelling to Kyiv today to meet President @ZelenskyyUa for talks.
As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it. pic.twitter.com/qmKBmNJhhx
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 1, 2022
