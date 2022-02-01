UK PM Johnson arrives in Ukraine

UK PM Johnson arrives in Ukraine

He said the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 01 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 20:24 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid heightened tensions with Russia.

"As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it," Johnson said on Twitter ahead of landing.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Twitter has a field day with FM's '#LollipopBudget'

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 