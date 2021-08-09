UK PM Johnson has full confidence in FM Sunak: Spokesperson

British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.
"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home
8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan
Will Prithviraj's 'Kuruthi' live up to expectations?
Want to know what it's like on Mars? NASA to the rescue
5 bitter football 'break-ups' akin to Messi and Barca's
Can a nation be both 16th and 44th in Olympic medals?