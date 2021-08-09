UK PM Johnson has full confidence in FM Sunak: Spokesperson

UK PM has full confidence in Sunak: Spokesperson

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 09 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 17:35 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson (L) and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters, AFP Photo

British Prime minister Boris Johnson has full confidence in finance minister Rishi Sunak and has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet team, Johnson's spokesman said on Monday in response to a report in the Sunday Times that Johnson could demote Sunak.

"The prime minister and chancellor (Sunak) have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship and will continue to do so," the spokesman said.

