UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death

Amess, 69, from Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday, during a meeting with constituents

Reuters, Leigh-on-sea,
  • Oct 16 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 14:48 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson carries a floral tribute on arrival at the scene of the fatal stabbing of Conservative British lawmaker David Amess, Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited the church where lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death a day earlier in what police say they are treating as a terrorist attack.

Amess, 69, from Johnson's Conservative Party, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents.

Also Read | UK Conservative MP stabbed to death

Johnson, interior minister Priti Patel, and leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer were among those to lay flowers in tribute to Amess at the scene of the murder.

