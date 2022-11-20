UK PM Sunak says 'more must be done' after COP27 deal

The UN climate summit agreed on the creation of a 'loss and damage' fund to help vulnerable countries

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 20 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 19:43 ist
Sunak attended the summit, but only after U-turning having provoked anger by initially refusing to attend the global event. Credit: Reuters Photo

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday welcomed the agreement reached at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, but warned "more must be done".

"I welcome the progress made at COP27, but there can be no time for complacency. More must be done," the leader said in a statement issued on Twitter.

"Keeping the 1.5 degrees commitment alive is vital to the future of our planet," he added.

Also Read — Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund

The UN climate summit agreed on the creation of a "loss and damage" fund to help vulnerable countries.

But it failed to push ahead on further cutting emissions in order to keep alive the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Sunak attended the summit, but only after U-turning having provoked anger by initially refusing to attend the global event.

Sunak had argued that "pressing domestic commitments" would keep him away from COP27 in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh -- after inheriting an economic crisis from predecessor Liz Truss.

Rishi Sunak
COP27
United Kingdom
Climate Change
World news

