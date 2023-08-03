UK PM Sunak unapologetic for energy policy after protest at his home

Sunak unapologetic for oil policy after protest at home

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:18 ist
British PM Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not apologise for supporting new domestic oil and gas exploration, a source at his Downing Street office said after Greenpeace draped his constituency home in black fabric in protest at the policy.

The source said the police were in attendance at the protest but it was right for Britain to use domestic resources "so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy"

"We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security," the Number 10 source said.

"We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs."

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
World news

