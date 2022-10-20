Truss warns disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

UK PM Truss threatens disciplinary action against rebel lawmakers

Lawmakers openly rowed in parliament amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 20 2022, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 12:47 ist
Liz Truss. Credit: AFP Photo

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmakers who abstained or failed to vote with her Conservative party in a vote about fracking amid a total breakdown of unity and discipline.

Read | UK PM Liz Truss's waning power brings political plots and jokes

Lawmakers openly rowed and jostled in parliament on Wednesday amid confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in her administration.

There were reports — later contradicted — that the government’s chief whip, who is in charge of parliamentary enforcer, had resigned.

"The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government," a government spokesperson said. "Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Liz Truss
United Kingdom
World news

What's Brewing

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 