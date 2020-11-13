UK PM's adviser Dominic Cummings quits

UK PM's adviser Dominic Cummings quits, decides not to stay until Christmas

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Johnson's office

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 13 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 23:02 ist
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020. Credit: REUTERS

Dominic Cummings, the most powerful adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has quit immediately after deciding not to stay in post until Christmas, reports said on Friday.

"Dom Cummings has left No10 for good tonight, having decided not to stay until xmas," Times Radio Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

The BBC and Sky News also later reported the same.

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Johnson's office.

Cummings left No. 10 Downing Street carrying a box, photos by a Reuters photographer showed.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UK
Boris Johnson

What's Brewing

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Indian rotavirus vaccine does not cause intussusception

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Judge who sent Musharraf to the gallows dies of Covid

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Trump faces risk of prosecution when he leaves office

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

Don’t intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kamra

 